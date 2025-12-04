Karl-Anthony Towns Leads Knicks to Win Over Hornets

The New York Knicks emphatically answered their last night's disappointment in Boston, dismantling the Charlotte Hornets 119-104 at Madison Square Garde.

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a career-defining performance with 35 points and 18 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson shook off his worst outing of the season to contribute 26 points, as the Knicks improved to 14-7. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after falling 123-117 to the Celtics, New York showed remarkable improvement and championship mettle, never trailing after the opening minutes.

Towns Takes Over, Knicks Control From the Start

The tone was set immediately, as the Knicks exploded out of the gate with a dominant 27-12 first quarter, establishing early control through aggressive defense and fluid ball movement. Towns was unstoppable from the opening tip, finishing an efficient 13-of-23 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, while also grabbing five offensive rebounds that led to crucial second-chance opportunities.

His versatility on both ends, adding five assists and two steals, showcased why he's become the perfect complement to Brunson's scoring prowess. The big man's mid-range game was particularly lethal, as Charlotte's depleted frontcourt had no answer for his combination of size and skill.​​

The Hornets briefly threatened in the second quarter, outscoring New York 35-26 behind LaMelo Ball's playmaking with 34 points total on 12-of-27 shooting, cutting the deficit to just six at halftime. Ball's ability to create off the dribble kept Charlotte within striking distance, but the Knicks' depth and experience proved too much. Rookie Kon Knueppel, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, managed just 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting as New York's perimeter defense tightened considerably after the break.​​

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) is double teammed by New York Knicks guards Miles McBride (2) and Mikal Bridges (25) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Decisive Third Quarter Seals Victory

The third quarter was where championship-caliber teams separate themselves, and the Knicks did exactly that with a blistering 37-28 frame that pushed their lead to 90-75 entering the fourth. Mikal Bridges caught fire with multiple three-pointers during this stretch, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while Josh Hart's all-around game (15 points, eight assists, eight rebounds) provided the connective tissue that makes this team so dangerous.

What's most impressive about this performance was the mental fortitude after yesterday's collapse in Boston, where Brunson shot just 6-of-21 and openly criticized his own play. To come back less than 24 hours later and control a game wire-to-wire speaks volumes about this team's maturity.

