Three Knicks Land in NBA 2K's Top 100 Players
New York Knicks fans certainly hope that the "NBA 2K" series carries an extra layer of realism this time around.
The long-running basketball simulator has gotten to the awaited reveal of overall rankings for "NBA 2K26" after releasing top tens in certain statistical subgenres. Three Knicks appear with Nos. 51 through 100: Josh Hart comes in at 91st, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are in the same decade at 56th and 52nd respectively.
The early entrants are perhaps a positive reflection on president Leon Rose's recent transactions at the helm of the Manhattanites, as he acquired each of the three via trade.
The two-way talent Anunoby, for example, came over in a late December 2023 deal with the Toronto Raptors and is blessed with an overall number of 85. Ironically enough, the Knicks' primary exports in that deal, RJ Barrett (68th) and Immanuel Quickley (94th), were also in the early rankings, as were fellow former New Yorkers Bobby Portis (100th), Isaiah Hartenstein (80th), and Kristaps Porzingis (53rd).
Though 85 is no doubt a respectable grade for Anunoby, that might not be enough to appease the former Canadian, as he reportedly confronted face of the franchise Ronnie "2K" Singh about last year's rating of 87 while traveling in Las Vegas. He did, however, appear in the top 10 in perimeter defense.
Bridges and Hart, of course, make up two-thirds of the Knicks' famed "Nova Knicks" triumvirate, with Hart (overall rating of 81) brought in months after Anunoby in a deadline deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Bridges was the yield of one of the most polarizing swaps in recent basketball memory, one that sent several first-round selections to the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets last summer.
Together, the trio helped guide the Knicks to their first conference finals showing in a quarter-century. All three will be back as New York seeks to end another lengthy drought, namely that of NBA Finals appearances, which dates back to 1999.
"NBA 2K26" will be released on Sept. 5 with early access through preorder beginning a week before. Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony graces the "Hall of Fame" edition of the cover with newly-minted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the standard version.
