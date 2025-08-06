Knicks Could Still Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The New York Knicks are willing to do whatever it takes to win their first NBA Finals since 1973.
This means pushing in their assets for one of the league's top trade targets in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks the Knicks could trade the recently-extended Mikal Bridges to acquire Antetokounmpo by February's trade deadline.
"As for the Bridges extension, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that New York waited this long into the summer to get it done. The Giannis situation has lingered (and is continuing to somewhat linger), but people I’ve talked to are fairly confident Antetokounmpo will start next season with Milwaukee. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Knicks signed Bridges to an extension before Aug. 6," Edwards wrote.
"A player who signs an extension can’t be traded for six months. If Bridges signed his extension on Aug. 6 or later, he wouldn’t be eligible to get moved until next summer, as six months from Aug. 6 would take us past the expected February trade deadline. The fact that Bridges signed before then makes him eligible to be traded, if the Knicks choose to do that, before the deadline. "
"I don’t believe New York did this because it is without a doubt trading Bridges. I believe Rose and company did this to give themselves some flexibility in the event something — like Giannis wanting out — becomes a possibility."
The Knicks have been linked to Antetokounmpo for a while, but the Bucks have insisted that they do not wish to trade him.
Plans can change, especially after his co-star Damian Lillard was waived following his torn Achilles diagnosis. The Bucks signed Myles Turner in hopes of remaining competitive, but Milwaukee's ceiling has been lowered tremendously after this offseason.
A Bridges-for-Antetokounmpo swap would be bold, but it could be what the Knicks need to get over the hump and into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
The Knicks will begin their preseason at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2.
