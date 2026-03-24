Knicks' Josh Hart Stands Up to Mikal Bridges Critics

When New York Knicks fans hear the name Mikal Bridges, there is a slight tone of frustration going through their mind.

He has been under the microscope all season. Fans are frustrated, the numbers have dipped, and the noise around him keeps growing. But one Knick is done letting it slide. Josh Hart stepped forward after the team's dominant 145-113 win over Washington on March 23 and had a clear message.

"He's been doing what's been asked of him. And I've said it before — when you're a guy who, for a year and a half [with the Brooklyn Nets] when you're the No. 1 guy and he's getting those plays called for him. Last year, he didn't have many plays called for him," he said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "This year, he probably has even less plays called for him. So obviously there's a mental hurdle he needs to get through and that's something where some of us can help him. I think he gets some of that unfair flak just because he's doing what's asked of him. And if we were to sit there and say, go shoot 15 shots a game, he would be efficient and he could do it. But that's not what's been asked of him."

Hart is right, but the full picture is a little more complicated than that.

The Bigger Problem Around Bridges

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a truth that Knicks fans can't overlook. The Knicks executed a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges, giving up several first-round picks to acquire him from Brooklyn.

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The fact that Stephen A. Smith suggested that those very assets might have been used in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo made the point land even harder because it was quite accurate.

To be precise, when a franchise invests that heavily in one player, the expectations from the fanbase will be sky-high. His March average of only 10.3 points, including a game without a single point against the Lakers, is not what anyone would have imagined when the Knicks made that trade.

He is undeniably a defensive force, and no one is doubting that, but with the playoff time coming, Bridges should be upping his offensive game instead of fading ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌away.

Why the Playoffs Could Change Everything

His playoff history with the Knicks tells a much better story: 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 18 postseason games.

On top of that, his playmaking has quietly improved, and he is averaging around four assists per game this season. A consistent 15 to 20 point output going into the playoffs, within his minutes, would silence every critic immediately. The talent is there. Now Bridges just needs to use it when it matters most.

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