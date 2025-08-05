Knicks Should Take Flier on Former First-Round Pick
The New York Knicks are looking for any way they can to get better when it comes to their depth.
The Knicks still have some open roster spots to work with and one of them could be used on former first-round pick Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
Hollis-Jefferson spoke with HoopsHype reporter Cyro Asseo about his journey to go from being an overseas superstar trying to return home to play in the NBA.
"I didn't want to be questioning myself even more. So I try to limit as much of that noise as possible. But anytime a guy can go overseas and get that chance, that opportunity to reacclimate themselves with the NBA, I think it's a wonderful experience," Hollis-Jefferson said.
"And then given the things that I've been through, I just think it would be an amazing story, amazing journey, amazing, just an inspiration to a lot of athletes around there. Just not to give up, to keep fighting, to keep going. And I think it will inspire a lot of people, especially given the background of everything that's happened."
Hollis-Jefferson, 30, last played in the NBA back in the 2020-21 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He began his career as the No. 23 overall pick by the cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He played four years in Brooklyn, including the 2017-18 season where he averaged a career-high 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Nets in 68 appearances for the team.
In 2019, Hollis-Jefferson signed with the Toronto Raptors nearly a month after the franchise won its first championship.
After playing with Toronto and Portland for a year apiece, he has been fighting overseas in Turkey, Puerto Rico and the Philippines to prove that he belongs back in the NBA. Perhaps the Knicks could be the team that gives him a shot.
