Knicks Legend Shuts Down Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talk

The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga has been hanging over the NBA all season, and New York Knicks fans have been hoping the team finds a way in. One person who knows this city's basketball soul better than most has a pretty clear answer.

John Starks, who spent eight seasons in a Knicks jersey and remains involved with the organization today, sat down with Front Office Sports to share his take on whether Giannis will ever leave Milwaukee for New York.

"Giannis is not coming. He's not coming. To be honest with you, I'm not sure if he was going to leave Milwaukee because he's such a loyal individual and I respect that about him."

Starks pointed to the fact that Giannis had every chance to leave before Milwaukee won it all, and he stayed put. That kind of loyalty is rare, and Starks made clear he respects it deeply.

"He said, no, just give me some players put around me and I'll bring you a championship and he delivered on his promise. I respect players like that. You don't want to see guys jumping from team to team searching and what have you."

"Giannis is not coming. He's not coming to New York."



Knicks legend @StarksTheDunk spoke with FOS on whether the two-time MVP will ever leave Milwaukee to join the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/4NxarnIRE9 — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) March 29, 2026

Starks is not just talking from the outside. He lived the grind of trying to win a title in New York through the early 1990s, got to the 1994 NBA Finals, and came up just short. He knows what sticking it out really costs.

"It's like, dude, sit down and fight hard and that's what it takes in order to, you know, win. It's easy to just like, okay, this is too tough for me. I'm gonna walk out the door."

John Starks on New York as a Basketball Destination

His comments on loyalty were only part of it. Starks also spoke about what playing in New York actually means, and where the Knicks stand as an organization right now.

"New York is the greatest city ever when you win it, but if you ain't win it, it could be a tough city for you, but I think everybody wants to be in a big market."

He acknowledged that Giannis wants to compete at the highest level in a big market, but winning has to come with it. Then he turned it back to what the Knicks have built.

"We're a very attractive organization right now thanks to Leon and Wes and everybody that's involved in the front office of putting together a great team to be able to have players wants to come and play for us."

That last part matters. Starks is not saying New York is a bad destination. He is saying the Knicks have built something real. The Giannis trade buzz will not disappear, and reports suggest New York could revisit things this summer.

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