Knicks Have Strong Finish to Build Off

The New York Knicks improved as the game progressed in a tight matchup.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks didn't get off on the right foot against the Charlotte Hornets, but they recovered nicely en route to a 24-point victory on Thursday night inside Madison Square Garden.

In the win, the Hornets stayed even with the Knicks through the first half, but after Charlotte scored just 16 points in the third quarter, New York went on a run to blow the game out of the water.

“I think we put ourselves in a hole in the first quarter and then cut it to two obviously right before [halftime]," Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "And then the beginning of the second half is how we should have started the game. We came out with a lot of energy defensively, got stops and easy baskets and that’s that.”

While the defense was clicking in the second half, the offense was in a great spot throughout the entire game.

“I just think it’s all-around play. Playing unselfishly, creating advantages for each other, taking good shots," Thibodeau said when explaining the offense's success. “We want to be top 10 on both sides of the ball. But I think we established that for the past couple of years, we’ve been pretty highly rated offensively.”

As an offense, the Knicks will be able to easily take care of struggling teams like the Hornets, but it may not be as successful when a true contender comes to town. However, the Knicks have to play the team in front of them every night and can't control who that will be.

The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Detroit Pistons at home. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

