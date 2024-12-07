Knicks Have Strong Finish to Build Off
The New York Knicks didn't get off on the right foot against the Charlotte Hornets, but they recovered nicely en route to a 24-point victory on Thursday night inside Madison Square Garden.
In the win, the Hornets stayed even with the Knicks through the first half, but after Charlotte scored just 16 points in the third quarter, New York went on a run to blow the game out of the water.
“I think we put ourselves in a hole in the first quarter and then cut it to two obviously right before [halftime]," Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "And then the beginning of the second half is how we should have started the game. We came out with a lot of energy defensively, got stops and easy baskets and that’s that.”
While the defense was clicking in the second half, the offense was in a great spot throughout the entire game.
“I just think it’s all-around play. Playing unselfishly, creating advantages for each other, taking good shots," Thibodeau said when explaining the offense's success. “We want to be top 10 on both sides of the ball. But I think we established that for the past couple of years, we’ve been pretty highly rated offensively.”
As an offense, the Knicks will be able to easily take care of struggling teams like the Hornets, but it may not be as successful when a true contender comes to town. However, the Knicks have to play the team in front of them every night and can't control who that will be.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Detroit Pistons at home. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!