2025 New York Liberty Schedule Released
With a championship defense finally in the cards, the New York Liberty's road to a repeat begins against a familiar foe.
The WNBA's release of its 2025 season schedule on Monday revealed that the Liberty will open their 29th season of play on May 17 at Barclays Center against the Las Vegas Aces. Prior to the 3 p.m. ET tip-off, New York will raise its first postseason championship banner and players will receive their rings earned from October's five-game victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals.
The Liberty's schedule release was commemorated with a video of the team's mascot Ellie the Elephant undergoing a lie detector test to reveal their times and dates for the 2025 season.
The opening matchup will pit the winners of the last three WNBA Finals, as well as the last five winners of the WNBA MVP award (Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson), against each other. Las Vegas defeated the Liberty in the 2023 Finals before the bearers of seafoam took revenge in the semifinals en route to triumph against the Lynx.
New York will also play four inter-conference matchups against the Lynx next season, the first slated for July 30 at Target Center.
Next season is set to be the WNBA's first with a 44-game schedule after the league played 40 in each of the last two years. Next season will also see the debut of the Association's 13th franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, a new squad based in the Bay Area. Golden State's first matchups against the Liberty will be a back-to-back set on May 27 and 29.
Other highlights on the Liberty schedule include:
- The Liberty will open July with eight consecutive home games, by far their longest homestand of the season.
- In contrast, their longest road trips are a pair of quartets to close June (Seattle, Golden State, Phoenix, Atlanta) and bridge July and August (Dallas, Minnesota, two in Connecticut)
- The Liberty face reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark for the first time on June 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of Commissioner's Cup group play. New York will face the top pick in the 2025 draft on July 28 when they visit Dallas for the first time.
The 2025 WNBA season will officially open on May 16 and run through Sept. 11. The league also announced that teams will be allowed to negotiate with free agents on Jan. 21 and those players will be allowed to sign contracts just about two weeks later on Feb. 1. Elsewhere on the regular season schedule, the league will hold the finale of the Commissioner's Cup in-season competition on July 1 (with all games between June 1-17 counting toward group play) while the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be staged on July 19 in Indianapolis.
It all ends with the 2025 WNBA Finals next fall, which will see the series stretched to a best-of-seven showing after the prior 16 editions went through a best-of-five tally.
View the full 2025 Liberty schedule below:
(All Times ET)
(Commissioners Cup Games in BOLD)
(TV Info TBA)
May
17-Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
22-@ Chicago, 8 p.m.
24-@ Indiana, 1 p.m.
27-Golden State, 7 p.m.
29-Golden State, 7 p.m.
30-@ Washington, 7:30 p.m.
June
1-Connecticut, 3 p.m.
5-@ Washington, 7:30 p.m.
10-Chicago, 8 p.m.
14-@ Indiana, 3 p.m.
17-Atlanta, 7 p.m.
19-Phoenix, 7 p.m.
22-@ Seattle, 6 p.m.
25-@ Golden State, 10 p.m.
27-@ Phoenix, 10 p.m.
29-@ Atlanta, 3 p.m.
July
3-Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
6-Seattle, 3 p.m.
8-Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
13-Atlanta, 3 p.m.
16-Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
22-Indiana, 8 p.m.
25-Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
26-Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
28-@ Dallas, 8 p.m.
30-@ Minnesota, 8 p.m.
August
1-@ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
3-@ Connecticut, 3 p.m.
5-Dallas, 7 p.m.
8-@ Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
10-Minnesota, 3 p.m.
12-@ Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
13-@ Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
16-@ Minnesota, 2 p.m.
19-Minnesota, 7 p.m.
21-@ Chicago, 7 p.m.
23-@ Atlanta, 2 p.m.
25-Connecticut, 7 p.m.
28-Washington, 7 p.m.
30-@ Phoenix, 10 p.m.
September
2-@ Golden State, 10 p.m.
5-@ Seattle, 10 p.m.
9-Washington, 7 p.m.
11-@ Chicago, 8 p.m.
