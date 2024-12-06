Knicks Centers Could Be Traded

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could put a big man or two on the trade block.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) grabs a rebound against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks were busy in the trade market over the offseason, so there isn't much for the front office to work with in the next two months before the Feb. 6 deadline.

However, the team has a pair of centers in Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa who have yet to play a game this season. Because of that, HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto says that each player could be on the trade block.

"Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season, while Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal. Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit," Scotto writes. "With that said, however, the Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is a strong advocate for Robinson and believes he can help the team win in the playoffs."

It's hard to imagine the Knicks making a move on Achiuwa or Robinson before seeing how they play this season. That's why it's important for both of them to return as soon as possible so that the Knicks can have as conducive of a decision when deciding whether to keep these guys or trade them for a potential upgrade.

This year, the Knicks offense has ranked among the best in the league, but the defense has left something to be desired. Both Achiuwa and Robinson could fix some of the team's defensive woes, but it remains to be seen how much the offense will be affected.

The Knicks are back in action on Saturday when the Detroit Pistons come to town to visit Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

