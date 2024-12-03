Knicks Star Appears on Forbes' 30 Under 30
A decorated week for New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson continued on Tuesday.
Fresh of Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, Brunson was named to the sports edition of Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list. It's the latest honor of a busy calendar year for Brunson, who is in the midst of his third season with the Knicks.
"Jalen Brunson finished fifth in MVP voting in 2023-24 while leading the Knicks to their best season in more than a decade," Forbes accompanying analysis noted. "He was rewarded in the offseason with a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension (a move lauded by fans because he could have signed a deal worth $113 million more if he had waited another year) and was named the Knicks' first team captain since 2019."
The 28-year-old Brunson was joined by fellow hardwood stars Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Caitlin Clark, Flau'jae Johnson, and Jayson Tatum. This year's panel was chosen by New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke, decorated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, MSP Sports Capital co-founder Jahm Najafi, and Major League Cricket co-founder Vijay Srinivasan.
Meant to recognize athletes who are "winning on and off the field," 30 Under 30 list is yet another gem on Brunson's 2024 gauntlet, one that saw him establish himself as a top NBA threat in multiple areas: his play on the floor guided the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite a seemingly-endless injury report. For his efforts, Brunson was invited to his first All-Star and All-NBA teams.
Away from Madison Square Garden hardwood, Brunson continues to stand as one of the top athletic influencers through his "Roommates Show" podcast hosted alongside Knicks teammate Josh Hart and entrepreneur Matt Hillman. Many other professional athletes have followed in his footsteps since the show's debut in February.
Brunson's next chance to justify his inclusion lands on Tuesday night when he and the Knicks face the Orlando Magic at MSG (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!