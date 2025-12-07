Knicks Get Good News on Miles McBride

The New York Knicks aren't out of the woods when it comes to Miles McBride's injury, but they are breathing a little easier after an early prognosis.

McBride suffered a left leg injury after falling awkwardly on a drive to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane. According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, McBride's X-rays came back negative and he will undergo an MRI soon.

Deuce McBride hurt, stays in for free throws, then goes back to locker room pic.twitter.com/ier5z0IgDj — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 7, 2025

Miles McBride Might Not Have Serious Injury

The Knicks need McBride as one of their best guards off the bench. McBride is averaging a career-best 12 points per game while shooting just over 46 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Before leaving the game against the Magic, he only had four points on 1 of 7 shooting from the field.

McBride is also needed for the Knicks on the defensive end. Knicks head coach Mike Brown recently praised his defensive efforts after the team beat the Utah Jazz in their previous game.

“Our defensive player of the game was Deuce," Brown said h/t Posting and Toasting.

Nov 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) passes the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) defends during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Deuce has done a lot the past few days defensively. The one thing that he’s been phenomenal at is in pick and roll situations, just one-twoing into the ball and warring over that screen with the ball. Having that type of impact at the point of our defense has been great. He earned it tonight. Not just based on tonight, but the last few games too.”

McBride is hoping to contribute to winning regardless of whether the team needs him to play a more active role on offense or defense.

“I really try to make it as minimal as I can. Bring energy, bring a toughness to the game. Obviously, my shot-making ability. The main thing I just want to impact the game, impact winning any way I can," McBride said h/t Posting and Toasting.

With the NBA Cup quarterfinal coming up in the next game against the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks hope McBride's absence doesn't last very long. The team doesn't have a high volume of games in the next week or so because of the NBA Cup knockout stage. That may work to the Knicks' benefit, but if they are playing big-time games, they need McBride back as soon as possible.

The Knicks will now begin preparing for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Cup and have to plan with or without McBride on the floor.

