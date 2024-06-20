Knicks Target LeBron James Relents on Bronny Condition?
Long linked to the New York Knicks, LeBron James is reportedly closing his family business before it opens.
The discussion around James' next ... and perhaps final ... NBA destination has frequently been attached to the impending professional entry of his son LeBron Jr. The younger James, better known as "Bronny," will be part of the rookie pool available at next week's NBA Draft in New York.
The prevailing rumor is that James, who has often publicly pined to share an NBA floor with his kin, is a package deal with Bronny, who is widely projected to be a second round pick out of Southern California. But renowned agent Rich Paul, James' childhood friend and longtime representative, put such a theory to rest in comments to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
"LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny," Paul told Givony. "If he does, he does. But if he doesn't, he doesn't. There's no deal made that it's guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he (James) will re-sign. If that was the case, I would force them to take (Bronny) at 17."
"We don't need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn't re-sign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now."
Still stationed with the Los Angles Lakers, James, 39, has a $51.4 player option for the 2024-25 season with a June 29 deadline looming. If he does hit the free agency board one more time, many will no doubt ship him and the Knicks, as James has been equally vocal about his love of playing at Madison Square Garden.
Paul's comments came admist chatter about Bronny James' lack of official workouts. The younger James has officially worked out with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns but Paul listed that several other teams that expressed interest.
"There are other teams that love Bronny. For example,Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto. If it's not the Lakers, it will be someone else," Paul said. "Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don't know who their owner is going to be. (Mavericks general manager) Nico Harrison is like an uncle to Bronny. If the Lakers don't take him at 55, Dallas would take him at 58 and give him a guaranteed deal. (Raptors president) Masai (Ujiri) loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31. Workouts aren't everything for these teams."
