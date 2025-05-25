Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Explains Karl-Anthony Towns Benching
The New York Knicks made a surprise decision in the final quarter of the team's Game 2 loss against the Indiana Pacers.
Knicks big man and All-NBA Third Team member Karl-Anthony Towns was on the bench for most of the final frame in order to have Mitchell Robinson on the floor instead.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau explained why he took Towns off the court in favor of Robinson.
“Just, we got in a hole, and then the group that was in there gave us a chance,” Thibodeau said via The Athletic insider Joe Vardon. “So we were just riding (that lineup). We’re searching for a win.”
Robinson had success as the team's center, conjuring a +6 in the box score with six points and nine rebounds. Robinson played 29 minutes compared to Towns' 28, and the backup was in the game for the entire fourth quarter until there was 2:29 left on the clock. Towns exited the game with nine minutes to go and didn't return until he checked back in for Robinson.
The Knicks trailed by nine points when Towns left the game, and the deficit remained the same when he checked back in. The Knicks ultimately lost by five points.
Could the Knicks have won the game if he stuck with Towns instead of Robinson? Possibly, but there would have been other factors contributing to the victory if that was the case.
It's a decision that could have changed the outcome of the game, but it isn't a choice that Thibodeau should lose sleep over. He played who he felt gave the team the best chance of winning, and while Towns should be on the floor in most of those cases, that simply wasn't the deal in Game 2.
