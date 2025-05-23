Knicks vs. Pacers LIVE Game 2 Log
One week after securing the franchise's biggest victory in recent memory, the New York Knicks' reward is an attempt to secure another.
The Knicks will look to equalize the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, as they face off against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Indiana leads the best-of-seven set 1-0 after Wednesday's thriller in Manhattan, one that saw Indiana erase a late, sizable Knicks lead en route to a 138-135 overtime triumph.
Wasted in the effort was a 43-point showing from Jalen Brunson and a 35-point, 12-rebound double-double for Karl-Anthony Towns. Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points to lead the victors, while Aaron Nesmith had 30 in a furious finale that saw him sink six three-pointers in the final period.
If the Knicks are going to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, they'll have to end yet another dire streak: New York has not won a best-of-seven series after losing Game 1 since the 2000 conference semifinal against Miami.
Keep track of Game 2's happenings below ...
2nd Quarter
7:51—Fouled by Obi Toppin, Towns flexes his finger a bit but hits two free throws to create the lead (35-33 NYK)
8:19—Payne finds Robinson for an alley-oop toe re-knot the game (33-33)
8:31—McConnell turns a blocked Mathurin miss into a double and the lead. (33-31 IND)
9:02—After another Towns drive, Siakam scores on a stepback, and gets a successful and-one via Towns' first foul (31-31)
9:54—Siakam's contact puts Towns at the line for an and-one. He sinks it for the lead (29-28 NYK)
10:13—Siakam turns Cameron Payne's missed into a fastbreak double. He has 16. (28-26 IND)
11:06—A TJ McConnell drive past Karl-Anthony Towns ties the game (26-26)
11:42—Robinson knocks the ball away from Bennedict Mathurin. It's ruled Pacer ball but the Knicks challenge. It's successful and the Knicks get the ball.
1st Quarter: Knicks 26, Pacers 24
3.1—Siakam hits one more and the period ends with a Robinson tip-in to give the Knicks the lead
46.4—Bridges goes to the line after a Turner foul. He hits one of two but the Knicks keep the ball on Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson offensive boards. Knicks get the lead back on an alley-up from Brunson to Anunoby (24-22 NYK)
53.1—Turner returns to the game. Knicks narrow the gap to one on an Anunoby steal-turned-fastbreak (22-21 IND)
2:19—Siakam enters for Obi Toppin and immediately gets to the foul line for three. He hits all to get the lead back (22-19 IND)
2:44—McBride ties the game with a mid-range jumper (19-19)
3:18—Brunson cuts it to one possession with a three after a Nembhard airball (19-17 IND)
3:58—Timeout Pacers after a shot goes out of bounds. Myles Turner has walked to the locker room for Indiana
4:20—Brunson hits a pull double before finding Miles McBride for a three (19-14 IND)
5:32—Indiana goes up 10 on Nembhard's three (19-9 IND)
6:00—Knicks take a timeout on their possession after Nembhard hits a double (16-9 IND)
6:36—Brunson ends the mini-Indiana run with his first three (14-9 IND)
7:28—Nesmith scores the first non-Siakam points of the night for Indiana through a three (14-6 IND)
8;24—Siakam and Anunoby trade threes (11-6 IND)
9:03—After OG Anunoby is rejected by Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton finds Siakam for two more (8-3 IND)
9:43—Following another Siakam double, Brunson hits a free throw earned on defensive three seconds (6-3 IND)
10:30—Siakam's drive off a Myles Turner block of Jalen Brunson gives Indiana its first lead (4-2 IND)
11:02—Pascal Siakam scores on a fadeaway, tying the game (2-2)
11:45—OG Anunoby opens scoring with a slam dunk (2-0 NYK)
12:00—The Knicks win the tip and the game is underway
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns
PACERS: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Injuries
KNICKS: None
PACERS: Isaiah Jackson (Out, Torn Achilles Tendon)
Officials: James Capers, Marc Davs, Kevin Scott (Alternate: Brian Forte)
Line: NYK -6.5
O/U: 224.5
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!