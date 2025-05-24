Knicks Plagued by Late Game Struggles vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks have had to activate their clutch gene at many points throughout the playoffs, and it helped land them in the Eastern Conference Finals.
However, that hasn't shown up in the first two games of their series against the Indiana Pacers, resulting in a pair of home losses that puts New York behind the eight-ball.
The Knicks have the Clutch Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson, and while he has been terrific throughout the playoffs, he did not live up to that title in Game 2. Brunson had the chance to force a turnover with his team down by just a point with seconds to go, but he fouled Aaron Nesmith as the ball was going out of bounds.
It was a reactive play, but that could have been the difference between winning and losing.
On the ensuing possession, with the Knicks down by three, Tom Thibodeau elected not to use his final timeout. He felt Brunson bringing the ball up the court and not allowing the Pacers to reset their half-court defense was the best move for the Knicks.
Indiana could have fouled to ensure that a 3-pointer wouldn't be sunk, but Brunson hoisted a shot that felt forced, especially with a few seconds left on the clock. Brunson likely was anticipating a foul, so he wanted to get a shot up, but he shouldn't have settled for that particular attempt. He was a few feet behind the 3-point line and he clanked it off the rim. The Pacers secured the rebound and put the game out of reach on the free throw line by going up five points.
The Pacers proved their clutchness in Game 1, and the Knicks had to respond in Game 2. Their response was further proof that Indiana is the one in control of the series.
