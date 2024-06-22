Knicks Trade Up in Top 10 in Mock Draft
The New York Knicks currently hold the Nos. 24 and 25 picks going into next week's NBA Draft, but there's a chance the team could trade up and grab one of the top prospects in the class.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley conducted a mock draft with an emphasis on trades, and moved Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, along with the No. 24 pick, to the New Orleans Pelicans in a four-team trade. The Knicks would get the No. 6 pick and forward Larry Nance Jr. in return, and they would select UConn guard Stephon Castle.
"It would certainly be shocking to see the Knicks trade into the top 10, but doesn't this draft seem determined to serve up a few stunners? Plus, if New York plans on paying what it takes to keep Isaiah Hartenstein (and it could be a lot), then shedding the money owed to Robinson might become a priority," Buckley writes.
"This deal would let the Knicks check that box while bringing back a completely serviceable (and cheaper) backup center in Nance. More importantly, it might deliver an optimal backcourt running mate for Jalen Brunson, provided Castle's perimeter shot comes around. That's about all the 6'6" guard needs to add, since he can handle, create, finish and defend with ferocity."
The Knicks would certainly be getting creative with a deal like this, and grabbing Castle would inject some youth into the backcourt. However, the Knicks are looking to compete for a championship, so adding a prominent rookie to the team doesn't make a whole lot of sense. That being said, the price to move up into the draft is a massive steal, and if this offer was presented to them, they should certainly consider it.
Not only do they add a potential future starter in Castle, but they swap out Robinson for Nance, who makes a few million dollars less and becomes a free agent in 2025 rather than 2026. The Knicks get some flexibility long-term and add some potential. It's almost as if this deal sounds a little too good to be true.
