Knicks Talking Trade for Mitchell Robinson: Report

The New York Knicks could look to trade Mitchell Robinson this summer.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are expected to undergo a lot of change in the coming weeks with the NBA Draft and free agency on the horizon. However, they could also be making some noise in the trade market.

Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Knicks are shopping center Mitchell Robinson in trades.

"[Isaiah] Hartenstein, at this moment, is now generally expected to return to New York, as the Knicks have contacted opposing teams about moving Mitchell Robinson, sources said," Fischer wrote.

Robinson, 26, is coming off a year in which he only played 31 games for the Knicks as he spent most of the season on the sideline recovering from an ankle injury. He averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this year.

Robinson is the longest-tenured member of the Knicks as the only player still on the roster from the 2018-19 season, but the team could be looking to move on from him in order to keep Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein is expected to sign a contract around four years worth $72.5 million, so putting that deal next to Robinson's would be a lot for a center rotation.

Trading Robinson for more cap flexibility could be the way to go, and with the NBA Draft coming this week, the Knicks could be looking to move on from Robinson sooner rather than later.

