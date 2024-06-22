Knicks at the Draft: 5 Historic Gems at the 38th Pick
The New York Knicks are less than a week away from turning in their draft cards to Adam Silver and Mark Tatum, as the 2024 NBA rookie selections will be staged on Wednesday and Thursday.
Leon Rose and Co. currently carry three picks, the last landing in the 38th overall slot. This year's draft features a new scheduling format, with the two rounds spread out over the next two days.
While time will tell if the Knicks actually use each of those selections instead of passing them on as trade bait, history has been kind to their lone active second round choice ...
1990: Jud Buechler, Seattle
Previously included on the Knicks' coaching staff (notably overseeing the team's Summer League affairs in 2019), Buechler was immediately traded to the New Jersey Nets upon his selection. Buechler played for seven teams over 11 NBA seasons but became a bit of a staple in the latter seasons of the Chicago Bulls' 1990s heyday. The Arizona alum played four seasons in the Windy City and picked up championship rings in the last three tours. Of note, Buechler earned the respect of the GOAT himself, as Michael Jordan gave him the nickname "Mr. Fundamental" in 1996.
2001: Mehmet Okur, Detroit
Okur is far and away the most accomplished name in the 38th overall slot and is the only such selection to reach an All-Star Game, landing the honor with the Utah Jazz in 2007. The Money Man was perhaps one who entered the league before his proper time, as he broke the interior mold as a big man capable of shooting from deep. To date, he ranks ninth in Jazz franchise history with 517 triples in seven seasons and he was sixth in success rate in 2008-09. In addition to his success in Salt Lake City, Okur was also a major contributor to the Detroit Pistons' championship run in 2004. With that ring, Okur became the first Turkish-born player to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
2011: Chandler Parsons, Dallas
Parsons may well have been on his way to joining Okur in the exclusive brotherhood of All-Stars chosen at 38th overall. Over his first five NBA seasons between Dallas and Houston, Parsons averaged 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, earning both Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player consideration. That was strong enough to earn a four-year, $94 million contract from the Memphis Grizzlies, but injuries, unfortunately, ate away at the rest of his career. Parsons never played more than 36 games in his final four seasons and things eventually culminated in his having to step away from the sport when he was struck by a drunk driver in 2020. He officially retired two years later and has since become an analyst for FanDuel.
2014: Spencer Dinwiddie, Detroit
The well-traveled Dinwiddie has made his mark in New York, albeit in Brooklyn, since entering the Association out of Colorado. Though he has suited up for seven different teams, his most impactful minutes have come in two stints with the Nets (2016-21, 2023-24) and had been a relative silver lining amidst failed superteam experiments on Atlantic Avenue before he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in February. As it stands, Dinwiddie ranks fifth on the Nets' all-time lists of both assists and three-pointers.
2019: Daniel Gafford, Chicago
One of the more recent No. 38 picks came pretty close to landing a ring of his own, showing up in last week's NBA Finals as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Though a ring eluded him for the time being, Gafford has landed his share of professional accomplishments, including inclusion in the same sentence as Wilt Chamberlain after he fell two successful field goals short of The Stilt's record for most sinks in a row this season. Gafford, who began this year with Washington, did manage to become the year's field goal percentage leader (.780).
Honorable Mentions
- 1974: Foots Walker, Cleveland
- 1989: Doug West, Minnesota
- 2000: Eduardo Najera, Houston
- 2003: Steve Blake, Washington
- 2004: Chris Duhon, Chicago
- 2021: Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!