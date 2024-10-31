All Knicks

Knicks Trades Have Rival's Attention

The New York Knicks have the league on notice.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the basketball over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks weren't satisfied with their setup from last year, so they went out and did something about it during the offseason.

In June, the Knicks sent a boatload of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges before acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the start of training camp for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

The moves should have the Knicks in a better position to compete for a title this season, and the trades have Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo thinking that as well.

“I think they’re still trying to improve. I think they’re set on that stage of getting over that hump, trying to get to the promised land just like we are," Adebayo said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I thought they was going to be the Nova Knicks until they got rid of Donte [DiVincenzo]. I mean, they’re still the Nova Knicks, they still got three of them on the team. You know they’re trying to get to the promised land like I said, when you see moves like that you understand they don’t want to be booted in the conference finals or the second round anymore. They’re trying to get to the Finals.”

The Knicks looked like a better team in their 116-107 win against the Heat to improve to 2-2, where Towns erupted for 44 points and 13 rebounds in his best performance with New York to date.

The Knicks' new nucleus will have to take some time to get used to one another, but if they can compete on the level in which they are expected to, the team should be playing deep into May, and maybe even June.

The Knicks' path to the playoffs continues tomorrow with a matchup on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

