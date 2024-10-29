Anthony Edwards Rejects Knicks Rumors
If his vagabond shoes ever long to stray, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has no interest in making a brand new start of it with the New York Knicks.
A fan's viral TikTok featured Edwards rejecting the idea of coming to play with the Knicks, negating the primary form of a "reunion" he envisioned with current New Yorker Karl-Anthony Towns. The video was taken on Oct. 13 at Madison Square Garden after the Knicks and Wolves did preseason battle above Penn Station.
As Edwards and Towns exchanged jerseys and sneakers after the two teams' first unofficial meeting since the latter was sent East, observing Knicks fans called for a reunion in Manhattan. While another video depicted Edwards claiming he would "love" to work with Towns again, he made it clear that such endeavors would not come in New York.
"Y'all ain't finna be mad at me when I have an off game ... When I play bad, y'all are gonna be like, 'Boo!'" Edwards told the fans (h/t Dan Grosev on TikTok). "Eighty-two games, I ain't gonna be good."
Edwards and Towns launched the Timberwolves back into NBA relevancy, as last season saw them guide Minnesota to its first conference finals appearance in two decades. Their collaboration came to an end when Towns was traded to Knicks earlier this month, rendering Edwards the undisputed face of the Timberwolves franchise.
Knicks fans, as well as their metropolitan brethren, have gained a reputation for both their passion and expectations. Both excesses are on equal display on a nightly basis and it appears Edwards has no interest in deal with that for the time being, even if it means reuniting with his buddy Towns.
Edwards will be back at MSG in January when the Timberwolves make their annual visit. In the meantime, the Knicks (1-2) return to action on Wednesday in Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
