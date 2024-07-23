Knicks PG Named Draft Steal
The New York Knicks have wrapped up their time at the Las Vegas Summer League, and they may have found themselves one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Mo Dakhil believes that Kolek has proven to be one of the four biggest steals from this year's draft class after Summer League.
"Kolek is a pure playmaker, averaging 7.3 assists through three games in Las Vegas," Dakhil writes. "His low turnover numbers are just as impressive as the number of assists. (He's averaging 1.3 turnovers per contest.) The challenge for Kolek is the depth of the Knicks, which might mean he will not see much playing time. If given the opportunity, he will raise some eyebrows. He can hit catch-and-shoot threes, has a quick burst to get to the rim and again, his vision will open up opportunities for others. Even though Kolek might not see much court time, the kid can play."
Kolek finds himself in the right situation playing for a Knicks team in need of a point guard, but he may not play right away as he gets acclimated to the NBA lifestyle both on and off the court.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is infamously known to not play his rookies very often, so Kolek may be spending time either on the bench or at the G League team in Westchester learning and trying to earn reps in the rotation.
Kolek stood out at Summer League for his playmaking abilities with many people who won't be in the NBA, so imagine how he would do with some of the best wings in the league in Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in the second unit for New York.
Kolek's play in Las Vegas could be a flash in the pan, but in the case that it is indicative of what the Marquette point guard can bring to the NBA, the Knicks may have gotten themselves another second-round steal on their hands.
