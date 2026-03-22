Knicks Miss Out on Season's Final Trae Young Matchup

The New York Knicks can expect a relatively-simple close to their 2025-26 regular season. They've spent nearly 70 games fighting through the weeds of the top-heavy Western Conference and the surprisingly-deep eastern field, and can now look forward to several matchups against uncompetitive on-court operations.

Even with games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies awaiting the Knicks, arguably no win looks quite as free as the Washington Wizards, who'll have to make the trek to New York on the second leg of a back-to-back to start next week. And as if they weren't depleted enough, having already shut down Kyshawn George for the season with the injured Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr each running out of runway, it appears that Trae Young, too, may be closing up shop.

They announced an injury update for Young this weekend, clarifying how he's dealing with a reinjured quadriceps. That, along with his lingering back pain, will keep him out of New York and, potentially, for whatever's left of this limping Wizards campaign.

TRAE YOUNG INJURY UPDATE pic.twitter.com/VuTRgpaf4B — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) March 21, 2026

Though no official statement's been made on what's next for Young's long-term availability, the Knicks can expect even-more favorable odds than whatever they expected a few days ago.

One of the Wizards' newest stars been limited during his two months in Washington, having made just five appearances with D.C. and 15 overall this season amidst his health struggles. He'd been a helpful Wizard in unlocking their needy young corps in a low-minute, high-playmaking role, and now leaves whatever's rest of the roster against a rolling Knicks team.

Notable Wizards Ties

New York has spent two months smiting underprepared teams like the Wizards with their own smothering depth and defense, and they'll actually be armed with the necessary stars and starters to win the scoring and rebounding battles. They have plenty of experience against the irritant Young, too, having had to reckon with his comfortability in the clutch across numerous matchups over regularly-scheduled meetings and playoff bouts during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.

Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Assuming no miracles transpire, the Knicks should take care of business against the 16-win team who's yet to come up victorious in over a month. But even if they do what they technically should in swatting the wizards out of their way, the Knicks will still have to settle for their favorite asset looking less-likely than ever before.

They have a special interest in the Wizards' fate, having ended up with Washington's first-round pick for this loaded upcoming draft cycle. But that pick is top-eight protected, meaning that should the Wizards finish in the top-eight of the lottery, a result they can secure by landing a bottom-four record, they'll hold onto their own right to choose from the draft's best available options.

It's looked unlikely that the Knicks will benefit from the fortuitous sequence of events all throughout the Wizards' active 15-game losing streak, especially now that they've plunged to the game's second-worst mark. And with Young expected to watch from the sidelines, assuming he makes the trip at all, the Knicks can expect to lose out on another whack against a familiar opponent as well as any remaining odds of their holding onto the pick in trampling the usual underdogs.

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