Knicks Unrelenting in their Chase for Mavericks Coach
The New York Knicks don't have much to lose at this point in their highly-publicized pursuit of their next coach.
Even though they've calmed down from their recklessly checking on other team's coaches and narrowed down their list of available candidates down to a few promising names, they've already shown their hand. They're the only team in the NBA left without a coach, and they'll do whatever it takes to get their man.
That's included having to stomach rejection after rejection when they were hitting up opposing team's executives with hopes of speaking with their coaches, and though no one seems happy at hearing their inquiries, they're clinging onto any lead they can find in chasing a Tom Thibodeau replacement.
Jason Kidd was one of the first calls the Knicks made in their long string of attempts at poaching other coaches, and though the promising Dallas Mavericks have no reason to part ways with their acclaimed locker room leader, the fact that the Knicks' haven't heard a definite "no" has kept their hopes alive.
"With regard to Kidd and the team's steady interest in him as their potential next head coach,the Mavericks' rejection of the Knicks' request to interview Kidd didn't stop the chase," Clutch Points' Kris Pursiainen reported. "The ‘mutual interest' reported to exist between Kidd and the Knicks was a sign that it wouldn't."
The Knicks' past requests at interviews have resulted in several coaches earning extensions from their direct front offices, taking the sign of other team's interest as indicators of their value and leveraging New York's interest in long-term security. Where Chicago's Billy Donovan and Houston's Ime Udoka have already capitalized, the Knicks are likely to keep their feet on the gas until Kidd is similarly locked down.
"Until Kidd and the Mavericks either reach an agreement on an extension and raise or agree to leave their contract as-is, the proverbial door technically remains open," Pursiainen wrote. "Sources tell ClutchPoints the Knicks will pursue Kidd until that door is firmly shut."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!