Knicks Hear Another Firm No in Spiraling Coaching Search
The New York Knicks have developed a reputation for themselves just one week into their search for a new head coach.
They seem solely focused on poaching presently-employed coaches from their respective NBA teams, and encountered another decisive rejection on Wednesday afternoon when the Atlanta Hawks shot down their interview request at head coach Quin Snyder, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
Snyder inked a five-year contract in Atlanta in the 2023-24 season, meaning he, much like many of New York's other desired replacements, wasn't technically available.
This is just the latest in the Knicks' growing line of failed attempts at stealing someone they know is qualified, as they've already tried and failed to speak with Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks, Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets and Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kidd seemed to have some mutual interest in the job before Dallas put its foot down, and Atlanta's "firm" denial is another instance of others quickly turning their noses up at the request.
Despite the extensive list of potential names eligible to take the reins for Tom Thibodeau, who was fired from the position after five years of service, the Knicks have had about as much luck trying to lure someone away from one of their rivals as they did in trying to dip into the NCAA pool. UConn's Dan Hurley didn't even have to think about it, St. John's Rick Pitino said "absolutely not," and former Villanova leader Jay Wright didn't even entertain the rumors.
This latest blow is certainly a tough look for the Eastern Conference Finalists, who look like they fired their award-winning coach after their most successful season in a quarter-century without a clear backup plan in mind. This, combined with the similar rejection they've heard in gauging some of their favorite trade-worthy superstars, have amounted to an uninspiring start to the Knicks' offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!