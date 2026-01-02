Knicks Urged to Trade for Mavericks Forward

The New York Knicks are looking for more from their bench, which has been getting more minutes than ever before thanks to new head coach Mike Brown. Now, they've been linked to a forward from the Western Conference that could provide them a boost defensively and provide depth in the face of mounting injuries.

Dan Favale of Fansided suggested Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall as the perfect fit for a Knicks team looking to make a run for the NBA Championship this season.

"For starters, [Marshall] can be moved up and down the positional spectrum at the defensive end. His most frequent assignments feature everyone from off-ball shooters, bigger wings, and even primary advantage creators," he wrote.

Favale went on to explain that, even with more production out of the Knicks' bench, they could use another wing in the reserves.

"Despite recent upticks in usage from Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mohamed Diawara, as well as links to backup guards and bigs, the Knicks need another proven wing in their rotation. This was true long before now. It rings even louder on the heels of Josh Hart’s right ankle sprain."

Naji Marshall Could Fit Well on Knicks' Bench for the Right Price

The key part of the speculation lies in who, exactly, the Knicks will need to trade in order to get a deal done. They've been linked to massive named like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo all season, but would have to deal away a starter like Karl-Anthony Towns as well as a strong reservist and at least one prospect to get him. Fortunately for Towns, the Bucks aren't exactly looking to deal Antetokounmpo.

According to Favale, Marshall makes a good fit on the Knicks because he would come at a lower price and wouldn't require a key piece of the current team. While one bench guy may have to go, the Knicks also own a few picks and players they'd be willing to part with.

"Marshall’s $9 million salary this season is likewise priced just right for the Knicks to go after him without including Mitchell Robinson, or another core player. Dallas might push for Deuce McBride."

The Knicks have just over a month to decide whether or not to trade for Marshall (or any other player) ahead of the 2026 trade deadline next month. While some insiders believe the current team could make a run for the championship, adding Marshall wouldn't hurt their chances.

