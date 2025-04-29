Knicks to Wear Dick Barnett Memorial Patch
For the first time since 1974, No. 12 will appear on New York Knicks jerseys.
The Knicks announced that a memorial patch to commemorate late franchise legend Dick Barnett will appear on their uniforms for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
The team announced Barnett's passing at the age of 88 hours after they earned a win in Game 4 on Sunday.
"[Barnett was] a good friend who achieved so much in his lifetime," former Knicks teammate Earl "The Pearl" Monroe said of Barnett in an X post, commemorating his career with both the Knicks and Tennessee A&I. "Dick was an HBCU alumnus who got his doctorate and led a long battle to get proper recognition for TSU. He’d led them to 3 consecutive NAIA championships under legendary coach John McClendon. A Hall of Fame human being."
The patch will be a black stripe at the top of the jersey bearing Barnett's No. 12. Barnett wore the digits for the eight seasons he spent in New York, the last stages of a 14-year career.
Barnett's uniform has been immortalized in the rafters of Madison Square Garden as one of nine players to have their numbers retired by the team. The Knicks will more than likely offer some sort of tribute to Barnett prior to Wednesday's tip-off.
