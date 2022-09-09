Sloppy Seconds: Was R.J. Barrett Extension Not Knicks' 1st Choice?

The New York Knicks solidified R.J. Barrett as a cornerstone of their future on Aug. 29, hwne the team inked the 22-year-old to a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million.

But was this move that was further down the team's list of top offseason priorities?

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Knicks reportedly wanted to invest their time and money elsewhere.

"I had heard pretty strongly earlier in the summer that the Knicks weren't actually all that convinced Barrett was worth a big extension and their priority was holding onto Quentin Grimes," he said.

Barrett enters his fourth year as a pro after starting all 70 games he appeared in and averaging a career-high 20 points per game. This scoring average was second on the team, behind only the 20.1 points that Julius Randle posted.

However, despite Barrett's career year as one of New York's leaders on the hardwood, the Knicks suffered their eighth losing season in nine years, posting just a 37-45 record and missing the postseason.

As for Grimes, his potential is through the roof. The per-game averages last season - six points, two rebounds, and one assist - don't fly off the screen, but his effortless shooting stroke and lack of hesitation was something to marvel at. Grimes also too center stage during the Knicks' runner-up effort in Summer League play in Las Vegas,

The Knicks never led in a 112-97 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 12, but Grimes got the start with Barrett sidelined and took full advantage of the extended opportunity.

In that contest, Grimes posted game-highs of 40 minutes and 27 points after going 7-of-13 from three-point range. Displaying instincts as a movement shooter, he made it to his spots with ease and wasted no time letting it fly. He also added three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

But Barrett has proven he can be an important part of the Knicks' future. And even if the Knicks didn't have his extension at the top of their list, they wouldn't have pulled the trigger if they didn't believe in what Barrett can do.

The Knicks have until Oct. 31 to pick up Grimes' club option for the 2023-24 season. As for Barrett, he's locked in for the foreseeable future as the Knicks try to make the playoffs for just the second time in nearly a decade.

