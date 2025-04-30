Knicks Miss Chance to Advance, Fall to Pistons in Game 5
New York Knicks fans entered Madison Square Garden on Tuesday hoping to clinch their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Detroit Pistons at home. By the end of the night, they'll likely settle for mere Motor City mayhem.
Bruising physicality and sheer bad luck defined the Knicks experience in the fifth game of the best-of-seven set, which landed in Detroit's favor by a 106-103 final. New York was thus denied a chance to clinch its spot in the Eastern semifinal round and its first series-clinching win at MSG since the 1999 conference finals.
Cade Cunningham had 24 points while Ausar Thompson put in 22 for his best scoring output of the series to date. Detroit has two of the three games held at MSG in this series and four in five meetings this year overall.
The Knicks' fate was perhaps sealed in a puzzling sequence at the end of the game: with 2:57 remaining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were forced to leave the game due to nagging injuries: Hart took on the full brunt of a Cunningham drive while Brunson appeared to tweak his ankle on a loose piece of hardwood.
While Brunson and Hart were forced to leave the game, they reported to the scorer's table shortly after their respective incidents. But the Knicks were unable to get them back in, as they were equipped with no stoppages and but one timeout. In that period, the Pistons were able to build a lasting lead that proved to be enough to break the Knicks' will.
Game 6 will be staged on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
