Noah Lyles Doesn't Know Knicks Star
Noah Lyles couldn't return the love Josh Hart showed him, as he claimed not to know who the New York Knicks star is.
The Olympic medalist's comments will likely continue to ruffle feathers with NBA fans, who have been annoyed with Lyles ever since he questioned the legitimacy of Finals victors labeling themselves "world champions" last summer. A war of words has since ensued between shooters and the runner, who took home a gold medal at the Paris Olympics after prevailing in the 100-meter final.
Lyles recently partook in a segment for GQ Sports, one where he read social media posts from basketball minds. One was a defensive comment from Hart, who claimed that Lyles could "talk for life" after getting his gold.
Lyles was more concerned about the X post Hart was quoting, one that anticipated his downfall in the 200-meter event. But when a voice off-screen asked Lyles if he knew who Hart was, Lyles merely replied "No." When informed that Hart "plays for the Knicks," Lyles simply declared "I appreciate it."
While Lyles' training likely keeps him busy, Hart has done a solid job making a name for himself between his basketball career and his outgoing personality.
Before he came to the Knicks at the 2023 trade deadline, Hart became one of the most decorated players in the history of the illustrious Villanova men's basketball program, earning a national title, a Big East Player of the Year Award, and two Most Outstanding Player honors at Madison Square Garden's Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, just to name a few. Hart was a first-round pick in the 2017 draft and previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Hart has had some rollercoaster thoughts on the Lyles situation: while he allowed Lyles his bragging rights, he admitted that he was not rooting for Lyles during an episode of the "Roommates Show," the web series he hosts with fellow Knick/Villanova alum Jalen Brunson.
"I really wanted him to lose. Dang I wanted him to lose," Hart said. "I think this was the first time all of NBA Twitter banded together and was just hating. I was just hating and I was like damn, respect, I can't even hate anymore."
