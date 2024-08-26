Jalen Brunson's Vision for Knicks Championship
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has some ways to go if he wants to catch up to Kobe Bryant's five rings.
If and when Brunson's gets to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy, it'll more than likely come with the Knicks, especially after signing the highly publicized and discounted contract extension with the team earlier this summer. New York, of course, is set to embark on its most legitimately hopeful season in quite some time with Brunson set to return with seveval other headliners who were either ailing or missing for last year's playoff trip.
Brunson got a chance to daydream about the ultimate metropolitan fantasy while partaking in an NBA.com stream about the life and career of the late Bryant, who would've turned 46 over the weekend. As he and several hosts took in a reply of Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals, the clincher of Bryant's penultimate championship, Brunson was asked what championship in New York would mean.
"It would mean the world, obviously, for the state of New York and that organization," Brunson said, anticipating just how lively a parade would be (h/t New York Basketball on X). "That's what you work, you work to win. I don't really work for individual success. I want to win."
“I want to do it with a group of guys you go to the gym with every day, the days you don’t want to go to practice, the days you’re tired, beat down, but you have your teammates to lift you up," Brunson said. "I haven't been to the Finals yet, so that tells you how hard it is to do. It’s one of the hardest things to do in this life, to win a championship on whatever level. Obviously, to do that in New York would be surreal.”
Brunson has taken two national collegiate championships, helping guide Villanova University to two in three years at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Three players from those treks are now back in tow: Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart are both back from last yea'rs group while the team engaged in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges.
But, once again, his trophy case remains relatively bare compared to Bryant's: not only did Bryant bear five rings but he was also the MVP in each of the last two. Bryant averaged 32.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks and steals each in the 2009 series, a 4-1 triumph over the Orlando Magic.
