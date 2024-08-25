Celtics Legend Reminds Knicks of Biggest Obstacle
Anything is possible ... including, it appears, a New York Knicks championship.
Manhattan goes into this season with the highest confidence it has held in a professional basketball campaign in quite some time: its Knicks are coming off a 50-win season and a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference despite a plethora of injuries. Hope has only heightened thanks to the arrival of Mikal Bridges, who rejoins a Villanova-based contingent headline by Jalen Brunson.
But the Knicks still have to deal with the green inferno known as the Boston Celtics: their longtime rivals are not only coming off their NBA-record 18th Final triumph but nearly every architect behind that championship run is back in the fold.
NBA legend Kevin Garnett, part of the Celtics' prior championship team from 2008, remarked that the Knicks stand the best chance to usurp the Celtics from their Eastern throne but one secret ingredient will prove more vital than others.
"New York is trying to do something special," Garnett said in both a Saturday post on X and his BetMGM web series "KG Certified." "(The) only problem is (there's a big old buzzsaw right above them, that’s a green buzzsaw that’s cutting everything in half."
"The Knicks are definitely trying to make a move and constructed a special roster this offseason," he continued. "But, Lord they got a GREEN BUZZSAW, aka The C’s, hanging right over their head. It’s going to take a real two-way guard combo to make noise next year."
To Garnett's point, the Knicks did try to improve those areas over the offseason: the trade for Bridges brings in one of the most notable, and reliable, two-way backcourt men in the league and the chemistry he carries over with Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart is a unique factor.
Though set to remain the Knicks' starting small forward, OG Anunoby was also granted a long-term deal after his in-season arrival from Toronto fully flipped the script on the Knicks season. Off the bench, Miles "Deuce" McBride was frequently lauded for his defense before the aforementioned injuries fored him to take on a larger offensive role last year.
The Knicks will have an immediate opportunity to test their mettle against the Celtics, as the two sides are set to do battle on Oct. 22, opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season.
