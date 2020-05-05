Knicks Daily Roundup 5/5: Knicks Will Get First Shot at Thibs, Oakley Trashes Ewing, and More

-The Knicks aren't the only ones interested in Tom Thibodeau. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that both the Rockets and Nets have interest in Thibs, but New York should get the first crack at him because they wouldn't be a part of a potential playoffs, and Leon Rose has CAA ties to the former Knicks assistant. Berman's article provides an in-depth breakdown of Thibodeau's coaching career, as well as quotes about his perception around the league. There's no denying his coaching acumen, but perhaps Thibodeau would fit better in Brooklyn with a more established team than as the overseer of a rebuild. It's a fair assumption to make given the contrast of his success coaching a contender in Chicago and a project in Minnesota.

-The Knicks got their "Last Dance" moment this past Sunday, as the documentary highlighted New York's battle with the Bulls in the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals. You can read more about this in yesterday's roundup and from our own Alex Wolfe. The Knicks came up short in the series, and Charles Oakley wasn't shy to voice his opinion as to why. Marc Berman of The New York Post spoke with Oakley, and the former Knick placed a heavy amount of blame on Patrick Ewing. Oakley criticized Ewing's shot selection, believed that Ewing and Knicks' head coach Pat Riley were outplayed and outcoached by Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson, and had much more to say about why he was still frustrated New York did not win the series. Regardless of how true those words are, it's a questionable move to call out a beloved Knick like Ewing nearly 30 years later, especially when Oakley cannot be absolved of blame for the loss, as he was on the court as well.

-Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote an article analyzing top-20 picks from the 2017 and 2018 NBA Draft that are creeping toward their second contracts. While many of these players have improved since entering the league, some are very much unfinished products. While still young, teams can be hesitant if they want to pay these players and bank on them getting better. The Knicks just so happen to have three guys who fall in that category.

Wasserman gave his best and worst case scenarios for Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina, and Kevin Knox. While the doomsday futures for all three Knicks are certainly depressing, Wasserman does see a path for real contributions for each of these players, especially Ntilikina. All three are entering make-or-break seasons in 2020-2021, and they'll get the chance to prove their worth to New York—as long as Leon Rose and the front office choose to keep them around.

-SNY's Ian Begley put out his weekly mailbag, answering questions from fans about all things Knicks. Begley talked about the futures of Mike Miller and Scott Perry, long shot dream scenarios involving Damian Lillard and Daryl Morey, and much more. The mailbag had several interesting tidbits on decisions Rose will have to make over the next year, but the Morey idea does warrant some thought. The current Rockets general manager may have fallen out of favor with new ownership, and if Houston decides to give him one more shot next season before cutting bait, that could line up with the end of Perry's extension. For what it's worth, I believe Morey is one of the smartest minds in the entire NBA.

-It's easy to reflect on the positives of young players, but analyzing room for improvement can give you a better idea of what the player really is. Brendan Campbell of The Knicks Wall focused on that for R.J. Barrett in his most recent article. Campbell touched on the weaknesses in Barrett's game and how he can get rid of them in order to truly fulfill his potential.