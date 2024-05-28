All Knicks

One Knicks Move Could Cause Domino Effect

The New York Knicks offseason will begin with a small decision that could have a major impact on the next moves.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks have a busy offseason ahead of them, but it will begin with a decision that doesn't appear to make much of a difference on the surface, but will likely determine the direction the franchise takes.

Bojan Bogdanovic, one of the team's trade deadline acquisitions from the Detroit Pistons, is only guaranteed a small portion of his contract. The Knicks' decision on how much to pay him will give them power, or lack thereof, to make their future moves.

"Whatever the Knicks choose to do with Bogdanović, who they acquired in February, could be the tell of their offseason," Fred Katz of The Athletic writes. "They have until June 28 either to release the 35-year-old forward, which would pay him only $2 million for 2024-25, or to guarantee his $19 million salary. If they decide on the latter, it may be a sign that a trade for a star is on the way."

Cutting Bogdanovic gives the Knicks cap space to sign OG Anunoby or Isaiah Hartenstein to the raises that they are bound to get. However, Bogdanovic has a very tradeable salary if the Knicks were going to acquire a big-time player. The $19 million would certainly help in a trade for a star with a similarly large salary.

The NBA Draft is a few days before Bogdanovic's deadline, so the Knicks may look to guarantee that salary sooner if there is a trade that involves a draft pick and the veteran forward, among other assets.

Regardless of what the team decides to do, the guarantee on Bogdanovic's contract will set the tone for the rest of the Knicks' summer.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.