One Knicks Move Could Cause Domino Effect
The New York Knicks have a busy offseason ahead of them, but it will begin with a decision that doesn't appear to make much of a difference on the surface, but will likely determine the direction the franchise takes.
Bojan Bogdanovic, one of the team's trade deadline acquisitions from the Detroit Pistons, is only guaranteed a small portion of his contract. The Knicks' decision on how much to pay him will give them power, or lack thereof, to make their future moves.
"Whatever the Knicks choose to do with Bogdanović, who they acquired in February, could be the tell of their offseason," Fred Katz of The Athletic writes. "They have until June 28 either to release the 35-year-old forward, which would pay him only $2 million for 2024-25, or to guarantee his $19 million salary. If they decide on the latter, it may be a sign that a trade for a star is on the way."
Cutting Bogdanovic gives the Knicks cap space to sign OG Anunoby or Isaiah Hartenstein to the raises that they are bound to get. However, Bogdanovic has a very tradeable salary if the Knicks were going to acquire a big-time player. The $19 million would certainly help in a trade for a star with a similarly large salary.
The NBA Draft is a few days before Bogdanovic's deadline, so the Knicks may look to guarantee that salary sooner if there is a trade that involves a draft pick and the veteran forward, among other assets.
Regardless of what the team decides to do, the guarantee on Bogdanovic's contract will set the tone for the rest of the Knicks' summer.
