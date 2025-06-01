All Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Pacers End Knicks' Season

The New York Knicks' season has ended following a disappointing showing in the Eastern Conference Finals' series finale.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The checkered flag came down upon the New York Knicks' season in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Pacers bid farewell to their Manhattan rivals in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference Finals, downing the Knicks by a 125-108 final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana advances to its second NBA Finals and first since 2000, which also downed the Knicks in the conference final round.

Pascal Siakam capped off an MVP campaign with a 31-point showing, which stood just a head of a 21-point, 13-assist double-double from Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers now face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, with that championship series getting underway on Thursday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Thus ends the most successful season the Knicks have had, at least through postseason success, since the aforementioned 2000 campaign. OG Anunoby earned a team-best 24 point on 10-of-18 from the field while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double.

