Pascal Siakam, Pacers End Knicks' Season
The checkered flag came down upon the New York Knicks' season in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Pacers bid farewell to their Manhattan rivals in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference Finals, downing the Knicks by a 125-108 final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana advances to its second NBA Finals and first since 2000, which also downed the Knicks in the conference final round.
Pascal Siakam capped off an MVP campaign with a 31-point showing, which stood just a head of a 21-point, 13-assist double-double from Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers now face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, with that championship series getting underway on Thursday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Thus ends the most successful season the Knicks have had, at least through postseason success, since the aforementioned 2000 campaign. OG Anunoby earned a team-best 24 point on 10-of-18 from the field while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double.
