Knicks' Fourth-Quarter Comeback vs. Celtics Ends in Heartbreak
The New York Knicks dropped a tough road matchup against the Boston Celtics, falling 123-117 at TD Garden. Despite Mikal Bridges' season-high 35 points and Karl-Anthony Towns' 29-point effort, the Knicks couldn't overcome Jaylen Brown's dominant 42-point performance for Boston. The loss snapped New York's four-game winning streak and dropped them to 13-7 on the season.
Hot Start Sets Early Tone
The Knicks came out firing in the first quarter, building an early 11-2 lead behind sharp three-point shooting. Josh Hart knocked down his first three attempts from beyond the arc, and Jalen Brunson connected on a deep step-back three-pointer to stake New York to a 6-0 advantage. Miles McBride added another long-range bomb off a Mikal Bridges assist to extend the lead to nine points, forcing Boston to call timeout just over three minutes into the game.
Towns was active early, converting an and-one opportunity after a Jordan Walsh foul to push the Knicks ahead 14-2. The first quarter ended with New York holding a 32-21 lead, with Hart already racking up 11 points on perfect shooting from deep.
Brown Sparks Second-Quarter Surge
Jaylen Brown woke up in the second quarter, orchestrating a massive Boston comeback that completely flipped the game. The Celtics All-Star scored or assisted on multiple consecutive baskets, including a driving dunk at 9:47 that cut the deficit to 39-29. Brown's aggressive drives to the basket drew fouls and energized the TD Garden crowd.
The Knicks struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm as turnovers became an issue. Miles McBride committed a loose ball foul after losing possession, and Boston capitalized with fast-break opportunities.
By halftime, the Celtics had erased the entire deficit and taken a 58-52 lead, outscoring New York 37-20 in the second period.
Third Quarter Avalanche
Boston extended their dominance in the third quarter, with Jaylen Brown continuing his scoring barrage. Payton Pritchard added a quick 24-foot running pullup jumper, and the Celtics built their lead to double digits at 68-57. Derrick White chipped in with timely three-pointers, including a 27-footer assisted by Jordan Walsh that pushed Boston's advantage to 112-104 late in the quarter.
The Knicks couldn't generate consistent stops defensively. Jalen Brunson had multiple shots blocked, including a crucial rejection by Derrick White on a driving layup attempt. Boston outscored New York 36-24 in the third quarter and took a commanding 94-76 lead into the final period.
Late Rally Falls Short
New York mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback attempt behind Mikal Bridges, who scored repeatedly from mid-range and beyond the arc. The Knicks cut the deficit to single digits on multiple occasions, with Bridges knocking down a 29-foot three-pointer assisted by Jalen Brunson to make it 90-102 with eight minutes remaining.
A controversial flagrant foul by Boston's Hugo Gonzalez on Bridges at 7:13 gave the Knicks three free throws, which Bridges converted to pull within nine at 93-102. Karl-Anthony Towns added an and-one opportunity moments later, energizing the small pocket of Knicks fans in attendance.
However, Boston had answers every time New York threatened. Jaylen Brown sealed the game with clutch free throws and a highlight-reel dunk assisted by Anfernee Simons in the final two minutes. The Celtics held on for the 123-117 victory despite the Knicks' late push.
