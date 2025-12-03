Knicks' Fourth-Quarter Comeback vs. Celtics Ends in Heartbreak

The New York Knicks dropped a tough road matchup against the Boston Celtics, falling 123-117 at TD Garden. Despite Mikal Bridges' season-high 35 points and Karl-Anthony Towns' 29-point effort, the Knicks couldn't overcome Jaylen Brown's dominant 42-point performance for Boston. The loss snapped New York's four-game winning streak and dropped them to 13-7 on the season.

Hot Start Sets Early Tone

The Knicks came out firing in the first quarter, building an early 11-2 lead behind sharp three-point shooting. Josh Hart knocked down his first three attempts from beyond the arc, and Jalen Brunson connected on a deep step-back three-pointer to stake New York to a 6-0 advantage. Miles McBride added another long-range bomb off a Mikal Bridges assist to extend the lead to nine points, forcing Boston to call timeout just over three minutes into the game.​

Towns was active early, converting an and-one opportunity after a Jordan Walsh foul to push the Knicks ahead 14-2. The first quarter ended with New York holding a 32-21 lead, with Hart already racking up 11 points on perfect shooting from deep.​

Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brown Sparks Second-Quarter Surge

Jaylen Brown woke up in the second quarter, orchestrating a massive Boston comeback that completely flipped the game. The Celtics All-Star scored or assisted on multiple consecutive baskets, including a driving dunk at 9:47 that cut the deficit to 39-29. Brown's aggressive drives to the basket drew fouls and energized the TD Garden crowd.​

The Knicks struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm as turnovers became an issue. Miles McBride committed a loose ball foul after losing possession, and Boston capitalized with fast-break opportunities.

By halftime, the Celtics had erased the entire deficit and taken a 58-52 lead, outscoring New York 37-20 in the second period.​

Third Quarter Avalanche

Boston extended their dominance in the third quarter, with Jaylen Brown continuing his scoring barrage. Payton Pritchard added a quick 24-foot running pullup jumper, and the Celtics built their lead to double digits at 68-57. Derrick White chipped in with timely three-pointers, including a 27-footer assisted by Jordan Walsh that pushed Boston's advantage to 112-104 late in the quarter.​

The Knicks couldn't generate consistent stops defensively. Jalen Brunson had multiple shots blocked, including a crucial rejection by Derrick White on a driving layup attempt. Boston outscored New York 36-24 in the third quarter and took a commanding 94-76 lead into the final period.

Late Rally Falls Short

New York mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback attempt behind Mikal Bridges, who scored repeatedly from mid-range and beyond the arc. The Knicks cut the deficit to single digits on multiple occasions, with Bridges knocking down a 29-foot three-pointer assisted by Jalen Brunson to make it 90-102 with eight minutes remaining.​

A controversial flagrant foul by Boston's Hugo Gonzalez on Bridges at 7:13 gave the Knicks three free throws, which Bridges converted to pull within nine at 93-102. Karl-Anthony Towns added an and-one opportunity moments later, energizing the small pocket of Knicks fans in attendance.​

However, Boston had answers every time New York threatened. Jaylen Brown sealed the game with clutch free throws and a highlight-reel dunk assisted by Anfernee Simons in the final two minutes. The Celtics held on for the 123-117 victory despite the Knicks' late push.​

