Raptors Forward Named Trade Candidate for Knicks
The New York Knicks were linked to Bruce Brown trade rumors at the deadline back in February, and the possibillity of a deal still remains now as the offseason has begun.
Brown, who turns 28 in August, was traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Toronto Raptors in the Pascal Siakam deal back in January, and he was a trade candidate at the deadline. However, the Raptors opted to keep him and not make a deal.
Now, Brown has a team option for $23 million next season that the Raptors will almost certainly accept as they look to attach him in a deal this summer. Bleacher Report believes that he could be a fit for the Knicks.
"A rotation that includes Brown, Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart could be pretty small, but all four play bigger than their height. And New York will presumably have healthier versions of OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson back in action next season," Bleacher Report writes.
The Knicks would likely have to trade Bojan Bogdanovic in any deal with Brown to match salaries, but adding one of New York's late first-round picks to swap Bogdanovic for Brown would be a good deal for New York.
Brown averaged 10.8 points per game this past season with the Pacers and Raptors, proving to be a key piece for an NBA roster. Given his experience winning championships with the Denver Nuggets, he could be the perfect piece to add to the Knicks puzzle as they look to make their Finals run next year.
