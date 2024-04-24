Refs May Have Missed Crucial Call in Knicks Game
Donte DiVincenzo's game-winning three-pointer at the end of the New York Knicks playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers will go down as one of the most thrilling moments in recent postseason memory. But the Last Two Minute Report stemming from the game strongly implied that it never should've happened.
Released on Tuesday, the L2M Report regarding Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals yielded a missed call that would've gone in the Knicks' favor but three that would've helped Philadelphia stave off an epic comeback. While the Knicks were jubilant in the aftermath, Philadelphia partly blamed officials for falling behind 2-0 as the series prepares to move to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
Most of the Philadelphia-based incidents occurred on the fateful inbounds pass intended for Tyrese Maxey shortly after a Jalen Brunson three-pointer sliced a five-point Sixer led to two. The report dictates that officials missed a foul on both Brunson and Josh Hart. Additionally, officials were also said to have missed an attempt to call timeout by Sixers head coach Nick Nurse shortly before Maxey fumbled the inbounds pass that led to a Hart steal that set up DiVincenzo's heroics.
Some reasoned that Maxey could've been called for pushing Hart but the L2M report labeled it "marginal contact" and a correct no-call.
In addition to the mishaps on the inbounds, officials apparently also missed a defensive three-second call against OG Anunoby with 1:14 remaining. Had it been called, Philadelphia would've been awarded a free throw and possession, which could've come up big considering a missed Kyle Lowry freebie indirectly allowed DiVincenzo's memorable tally to become a winner rather than an equalizer.
The Knicks' missed call came on the possession that yielded Brunson's three-pointer, one where Joel Embiid should've been called for a foul against DiVincenzo. New York was in the bonus at the time and would've had two free throws with just over 34 seconds remaining, albeit with a five-point deficit to deal with.
Philadelphia has since filed a grievance with the league against the officiating of the first two games.
