Report: Mavericks Hire Former Knicks Scout
How the tables have turned for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the Mavericks are set to hire veteran Knicks scout Makhtar N'diaye to serve as their director of pro personnel and international scouting. N'diaye, 50, spent the past nine years working with the Knicks behind the scenes.
N'Diaye is perhaps best-known for his two collegiate seasons at North Carolina, where his physical play was a headline during the Tar Heels' run to the Final Four in 1998. He would later play four NBA games with the Vancouver Grizzlies during the 1999 season, making history in the process.
Despite his limited NBA tenure, N'Diaye became the first Senegalese player to suit up in an Association contest. That list now includes 2013 first-round pick Gorgui Dieng and current Westchester Knicks head coach DeSagana Diop.
After his historic NBA cameo, N'Diaye spent nearly a decade playing professional ball overseas, primarily in France, though he did return to American hardwood during the 2001-02 season, when he repped the North Charleston Lowgators in the G League (then known as the NBA Development League). Prior to joining the Knicks, N'Diaye was a certified player agent at the Wasserman Media Group and he also currently serves as the general manager of Senegal's men's national basketball team, which captured a bronze medal at the most recent FIBA AfroBasket tournament in 2021.
In this day and age, the interconference match between the Mavericks and Knicks is best-known for Jalen Brunson's transfer from North Texas to Manhattan during the summer of 2022, one that tipped off a slight war of attrition between the two sides.
Frustrated with the Knicks' hiring of Brunson's father Rick as an assistant coach prior to the signing, Dallas eventually filed a complaint with the NBA, whose ensuing investigation charged the Knicks with the loss of a second-round pick due to supposed tampering.
