Report: Knicks Had Interest in Pacers Big Man
The New York Knicks reportedly considered extending an olive branch to one of their most recent postseason foes.
Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Knicks kept an eye on current free agent center Thomas Bryant, who was part of the Indiana Pacers group that took down the Knicks in last spring's Eastern Conference Finals.
"League sources say the Knicks weighed bringing in Thomas Bryant after team officials visited with the big man," Fischer said in the latest newsletter from Marc Stein (h/t New York Basketball on X). "New York ultimately decided to prioritize wing & backcourt depth."
To that point, the Knicks have been busy over the past 48 hours, reportedly adding backcourt depth stars Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, and incumbent man Landry Shamet to their fold. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Knicks may be keeping an eye on Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III as a name to add to their training camp roster, which can fit up to 20 names.
Bryant, a 2023 champion with the Denver Nuggets, has been with the Pacers since December, when the Miami Heat sent him Midwest for draft picks. The Indiana alum and Los Angeles Lakers draftee was one of the unexpected harbingers of the Knicks' postseason doom, posting an 11-point, three-rebound showing off the bench in the sixth and final game of the set. Bryant then partook in all but one game of the Indiana's seven-part Finals set against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Knicks have plentifully addressed their issues in backcourt depth this offseason (Jordan Clarkson joins the trio signed this week), they learned last season how valuable similar attention in the paint can be: after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, they had to go through various stretches without backup centers Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson. That forced them to at least temporarily rely on rookie Ariel Hukporti, the final selection of the 2024 NBA Draft.
New York previously addressed its frontcourt men by signing the 6-8, 263-lb. ex-Philadelphia 76er Guerschon Yabusele, who is fresh off captaining France in the EuroBasket 2025 competition.
