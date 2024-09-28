Report: Knicks Nearing Blockbuster Trade for Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks are reportedly trading in one of their former 'Cats for a Wolf.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks are nearing a deal that would acquire Karl-Anthon Towns. Details have yet to be finalized but Charania and Bobby Marks of ESPN further reported that anything the Knicks send over would be headlined by Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Adding Towns would up the Knicks' title potential as is, but he would no doubt fulfill the Knicks' need for interior help in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's injury setback, one set to keep him out until early winter. The four-time All-Star has spent his entire career in Minneapolis since arriving as the top pick of the 2015 draft and has averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds in the nine seasons since.
The Knicks appear set to bid farewell to Randle, their tenured franchise face who was eligible for a long-term contract but had not received it with training camp looming. Randle was set to enter his sixth season in Manhattan after coming over from New Orleans in 2018. New York is also set to send away one of the "'Nova Knicks," as DiVincenzo wowed viewers in his metropolitan debut, setting a franchise record for most three-pointers in a single season.
