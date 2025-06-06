Report: Tom Thibodeau's Use of Knicks Star 'Raised Concerns'
Too much of a good thing may have ended Tom Thibodeau's term with the New York Knicks.
A recent report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN documented the Knicks' decision to bid farewell to Thibodeau, who spent the past five seasons at the metropolitan helm. One of the ultimate factors in the eyes of president Leon Rose and team owner James Dolan was a supposed over-reliance on point guard and captain Jalen Brunson, especially after teams began to adjust for his newfound chemistry with Karl-Anthony Towns.
"The Brunson-Towns pairing was initially wildly successful," Shelburne noted. "Entering February, the Brunson and Towns pick-and-roll was the second-most-efficient pick-and-roll combination in the NBA, averaging 1.22 points per direct play. But after February, that dropped to 0.88 points per direct pick as opponents started putting a wing on Brunson and switching a center onto the inconsistent-shooting [Josh] Hart."
"Thibodeau never came up with an effective counter, often forcing Brunson to bail the team out at the end of possessions."
Thibodeau's extensive workloads offered to his starters is well-known at this point, evidenced by the fact the his 35.4 minutes per game (tying his career-high from last season) ranked fourth on the team. Brunson managed to famously overcome the potential issues by securing the Clutch Player of the Year honor, but misfortune from one of Thibodeau's prior posts, namely his maiden head coaching voyage in Chicago, may have created a dangerous precedent.
"One league source suggested history could serve as a warning precedent," Shelburne said. "That Brunson, who missed games this season because of ankle and calf injuries, would struggle to hold up long term without a more layered or balanced offensive system, just as Derrick Rose had faltered when he played for Thibodeau in Chicago."
Despite an accomplished career, which he ended in September after 15 seasons, Rose still stands as one of the most prominent cases of "what if" in recent NBA memory, as injuries ate away at his remaining time after an ACL tear endured the year after his 2011-12 MVP campaign.
It appears that Knicks management, which worked with Derrick Rose for four seasons after his departure from the Windy City, endured some alarming flashbacks and labeled Thibodeau's continued work with Brunson unsustainable.
For the record, Brunson may have been one of hardest Knicks to sell the Thibodeau firing to. Prior to the playoffs, Brunson labeled himself a "big Thibs supporter," praising the work he accomplished in both Manhattan and beyond.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!