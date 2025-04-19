Knicks Star Defends Coach Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson put in a good word for his major before the two head off to battle.
As the Knicks prepare for a best-of-seven playoff showdown with the Detroit Pistons, which gets underway over the weekend, questions linger about the future of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Despite the scrutiny, Brunson remains firmly entrenched in Thibodeau's corner.
"Everyone's entitled to their own opinions ... [but] I'm a big Thibs supporter," Brunson declared on Friday in video from SNY. "That's just who I am and what I'll be."
Thibodeau has overseen the new period of prosperity for the Knicks, who have earned four playoff appearances and the eighth-most victories in the NBA since he took over metropolitan duties in 2020. But recent firings in the NBA (i.e. Michael Malone in Denver, Taylor Jenkins in Memphis) have caused some to speculate that a similar fate could await Thibodeau if he fails to make any significant progress in this year's tournament.
If it's up to Brunson, however, Thibodeau isn't going anywhere, no matter what postseason fate awaits the Knicks.
"I'll say, Individually, he's meant a lot to my career," Brunson said. "There's a lot of players who can say they've definitely benefited from Tom Thibodeau in his career. But I think, as a team, we're always in a position where we compete in the postseason, since I've been here. He's a very prepared individual. He's done a lot for my career. So I'm always looking to support him. Always. Even when he annoys me, always."
When asked how Thibodeau could possibly annoy him, Brunson jokingly replied that Thibodeau asks him about the losses his Villanova Wildcats endure.
"No one cares about Salem State," Brunson said with a smirk in video from SNY, referencing Thibodeau's Division III alma mater.
Brunson's ascension to the Knicks captaincy is perhaps but one sign of the decent bond he and Thibodeau have developed. Things have only gotten better for each side since they first came together in 2022: Brunson has become an NBA All-Star starter and has posted career-best numbers in several categories while Thibodeau has guided the Knicks to 148 wins, the sixth-most in the NBA in that span.
Brunson can also hardly be blamed for the postseason losses: he put up 41 points in their 2023 closer (a loss to Miami in the conference semifinals) while a late injury prevented him from doing much to avert the Knicks' final fate in last year's same round against Indiana. However, if New York fails to put up another round two fight — or, even worse, gets downed by Detroit in round one — the decision might be out of the point guard's capable hands.
