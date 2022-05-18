Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook to Knicks? Betting Odds For Lakers PG to Land in New York

Could Russell Westbrook go coast-to-coast this offseason?

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook could be on the move this summer, making it five teams in five years for the future Hall of Famer.

westbrook kniks

Westbrook

julius russ

Randle and Russ

randle zach

Julius, Zach

According to SportsBetting.ag, the New York Knicks have the second-best odds to land Westbrook at +350 if he doesn't stay with the Lakers.

A three-team trade discussed on the ESPN morning show last week "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" sends Westbrook to the New York after only one season in L.A. Former NBA guard and co-host Jay Williams proposes the Lakers dealing Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Knicks, with the Lakers getting max-deal-seeking free agent Zach LaVine from Chicago. The Bulls, in turn, would receive Julius Randle and Evan Fournier from the Knicks. 

While Westbrook is coming off a disappointing season where the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, he does have a $48 million left on his expiring contract. That figure, which the Knicks would get off the books in a year, plus the picks would conceivably put New Work in good position in the summer of 2023. The franchise could pursue a big-ticket free agent to pair with building block RJ Barrett.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New York radio personality and MSG Network studio analyst Alan Hahn, a guest on the show, wasn't fully swayed by the proposal.

GettyImages-958966604

New York Knicks

Immanuel-Quickley-Knicks-William-Wesley-Leon-Rose

New York Knicks

1382798003

Cam Reddish

"I don't hate it, but that's not my best option from my perspective if I'm running the Knicks," he said. "Selfishly, it's a good deal for the Knicks, if that's an option because it does clear up cap space, it's expiring, it's seeing if Russ just comes here and goes nuts, whatever."

Regardless of whether this deal comes to fruition or not, the Knicks appear to be synonymous with this summer's Westbrook sweepstakes whether fans like it or not.

GettyImages-958966604
News

New York Knicks land 11th Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Geoff Magliocchetti16 hours ago
zion-rj-getty-ftr-041921_s9zfixth17jr1i8jott71oqs8
News

Can Knicks Break Streak of Bad Lottery Luck?

By Geoff Magliocchetti22 hours ago
RJ Barrett Knicks
News

How to Watch: New York Knicks 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Jeremy BrenerMay 17, 2022
Immanuel-Quickley-Knicks-William-Wesley-Leon-Rose
News

Will World Wide Wes Bring The Knicks Lottery Luck?

By Mike FisherMay 16, 2022
1204030732.jpg.0
News

What's Knicks Plan For Rokas Jokubaitis?

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 16, 2022
F1D8EF7E-0CBC-485B-BD5A-DF8C6CB45A12
News

Willis Reed Iconic Knicks NBA Finals Warmup Jacket: Wanna Buy It?

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 16, 2022
https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2020_04_1212367114
News

Immanuel Quickley Recruiting Donovan Mitchell For Knicks Trade?

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 16, 2022
Knicks-Mavs-considered-potential-contenders-to-sign-Mike-Conley-678x381
News

Knicks Should Trade Evan Fournier for Jazz PG Mike Conley, Says NBA Insider

By Mike FisherMay 15, 2022