Russell Westbrook to Knicks? Betting Odds For Lakers PG to Land in New York

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook could be on the move this summer, making it five teams in five years for the future Hall of Famer.

Westbrook Randle and Russ Julius, Zach

According to SportsBetting.ag, the New York Knicks have the second-best odds to land Westbrook at +350 if he doesn't stay with the Lakers.

A three-team trade discussed on the ESPN morning show last week "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" sends Westbrook to the New York after only one season in L.A. Former NBA guard and co-host Jay Williams proposes the Lakers dealing Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Knicks, with the Lakers getting max-deal-seeking free agent Zach LaVine from Chicago. The Bulls, in turn, would receive Julius Randle and Evan Fournier from the Knicks.

While Westbrook is coming off a disappointing season where the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, he does have a $48 million left on his expiring contract. That figure, which the Knicks would get off the books in a year, plus the picks would conceivably put New Work in good position in the summer of 2023. The franchise could pursue a big-ticket free agent to pair with building block RJ Barrett.

New York radio personality and MSG Network studio analyst Alan Hahn, a guest on the show, wasn't fully swayed by the proposal.

New York Knicks New York Knicks Cam Reddish

"I don't hate it, but that's not my best option from my perspective if I'm running the Knicks," he said. "Selfishly, it's a good deal for the Knicks, if that's an option because it does clear up cap space, it's expiring, it's seeing if Russ just comes here and goes nuts, whatever."

Regardless of whether this deal comes to fruition or not, the Knicks appear to be synonymous with this summer's Westbrook sweepstakes whether fans like it or not.