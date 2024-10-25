Shaq Shares Hilarious Response to Charles Barkley's Knicks Take
Shaquille O'Neal felt that fellow NBA legend and TNT colleague Charles Barkley was breaking bad after his latest New York Knicks take.
A break in TNT's Western Conference doubleheader on Thursday allowed the network's renowned analysts to take a look at the Eastern happenings, namely those behind the defending champion Boston Celtics. The question of who stands as the biggest threat to the Celtics' supremacy continues to be a prevalent debate in NBA circles with the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers all presenting legitimate cases.
When Barkley opined that the Knicks were among the front-runners in the case to dethrone the Celtics, O'Neal was shocked to see New York included instead of the Bucks.
"You got the Knicks over Milwaukee?" O'Neal asked before quietly quipping "smoking crack ..." (h/t New York Basketball on X).
Perhaps those stationed at TNT can't be blamed for doubting the Knicks: the network's NBA coverage for the 2024-25 season ... set to be its last ... tipped off with a one-sided Knicks loss, one that saw them drop a 132-109 decision to the mighty Celtics on Tuesday night.
Barkley, however, offered the Knicks (0-1) a vote of confidence thanks in part to their trade for former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The four-time All-Star and New Jersey native had 12 points and seven rebounds in his maiden Manhattan voyage in Beantown.
"I think KAT is going to play great in New York," Barkley said. "They've got to find some shooting but the Knicks are a serious contender in the Eastern Conference ... I love the trade for the Knicks and I said I liked it for Minnesota."
New York beat out the Bucks for the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket last season. Milwaukee is still armed with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard but their most recent endeavor was widely considered a disappointment: the Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his tenure and brought in Doc Rivers, who failed to help the Bucks avoid a the dreary fate of a first-round loss to Indiana. New York split a four-game with Milwaukee last year, which included a 129-122 win on Christmas Day.
The Knicks will have a chance to prove Barkley correct on Friday night when they host the Indiana Pacers in their home opener at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!