Should Knicks Make Big Trade Before Season?
The New York Knicks are no strangers to a big trade before the start of the season.
That's what happened last year when the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick. Now, the Knicks are being thrown in trade rumors for Milwaukee Bucks star and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the chances of that deal happening before the season are slim to none.
With a Giannis deal off the table for now, the Knicks should hold off on making any big moves between now and the start of the regular season. The Knicks need as many assets as possible for a deal like this, so making a trade that could sacrifice any of that would be a bad move in case Antetokounmpo becomes available at February's deadline or next offseason.
The Knicks have also been rumored in smaller deals, including some for second-year pro Pacome Dadiet out of France. Dadiet played sparingly in his rookie season and provides a lot of potential, but he doesn't line up with the Knicks' timeline.
In addition, Dadiet is viewed as a player that can be a good defender in the league someday. ESPN insider Bobby Marks believes Dadiet could be traded before the season.
"Because they improved their bench in the offseason by signing Guerschon Yabusele to the tax mid-level exception, they are hard-capped at the second apron," Marks wrote.
"The restriction will force New York to trade either one of its draft picks from last June (Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet) if the goal is to retain veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. Despite being over the first apron, the Knicks are allowed to include cash in any trade and have up to eight second-round picks available. Trading Dadiet's $2.8 million salary would allow New York to sign a 15th player during the season."
If a deal is struck, it should set the Knicks up in a position to make a Giannis blockbuster trade. If they can get a future draft pick or two for Dadiet, that could be what the Knicks shoot for.
So, should the Knicks make a big trade? No. However, any trade that the Knicks make that could set them up for the big fish in Antetokounmpo should be considered a massive deal, even if it gives New York a draft pick, an extra roster spot or both.
