Should Knicks Look Into Adding Kawhi Leonard?
Kawhi Leonard's spent the vast majority of his accomplished NBA career avoiding the spotlight, but the headlines have found him against his will amidst an emerging scandal centered upon his camp's alleged acceptance of under-the-table payments from his Los Angeles Clippers, with their aiming to keep the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer in his hometown for the newest leg of their contending goals.
A New York Knicks fan, accustomed to making impassioned pleas for the league's best players to jump ship in favor of joining their own big market, may see such a move and ask whether it's worth it to get involved in the Leonard business.
The safe answer to such a proposition is "no," and that would fall in line with the sort of conservative strategizing that the Knicks have taken on in recent years.
They're finally avoiding chaos now that they're finally tasting consistently optimistic playoff results, as they've located their own star worth building around in Jalen Brunson, as well as the high-level supporting players he'll need to continue captaining wins for New York.
Leonard makes for an enticing scoring threat on paper, but that hypothetical is just what he is these days. He's missed 206 games over his six-season Clippers tenure out of 472 total contests, good for over 34 games per season, and the games he's in attendance for have often been shrouded in mystery in reference to what's holding him up and his envisioned return timetable.
This recent scandal, broken by investigative journalist Pablo Torre, only further hurt Leonard's LA standing, which already wasn't great after he failed to lead his Clippers over the Denver Nuggets in last season's first round of the playoffs. The day-to-day headaches that he's brought to front office were already enough for several Clippers voices to claim that his time in Los Angeles may be running out, a culmination of all of the franchise's shortcomings over the last half-decade.
His contract, a three-year, $149.5 million deal, is set to run out in two summers. He's owed around $50 million over his next two seasons, making trading for him a difficult endeavor unless they'd be willing to part ways with a major earner in Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby. It's unlikely that Leonard, still an All-Star-caliber scorer, will go for even a high-level role player like Anunoby, while Towns is younger and makes for a more reliable asset to manage.
The front office could always scrape together a package led by Mikal Bridges with a few picks and various salaries, but such a hassle of a move would empty the Knicks of the depth they've spent all summer carefully accruing while making their on-court chances that much more dependent on such a famous question mark.
He'll be available to sign out of free agency in two years, but by then he'll be on the cusp of his 36th birthday with even more miles on famously-unreliable legs. The Knicks have taken the time to build their own version of a contender in locating all the scorers they can find to surround Brunson with, and such a move for Leonard is much more similar to the Knicks of old as opposed to the more thoughtful current regime.
Even if Torre hadn't already jokingly threatened to investigate Brunson's own Knicks contract, this is a safe stay-away.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!