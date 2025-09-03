Knicks Could Be Exposed After Kawhi Leonard Leak
The bizarre happenings around Kawhi Leonard could lead to turbulence for New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson.
Meadowlark Media journalist Pablo Torre has offered a bombshell report accusing Leonard's employers, the Los Angeles Clippers, of circumventing the NBA salary cap with a $28 million "no-show job." Torre revealed his findings on his eponymous web series "Pablo Torre Finds Out," which states a bankrupt company with featured an investment from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer paid Leonard through an endorsement deal.
The situation could a ripple effect on the opposite coast: appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," Torre said that his tip line is being "used by enemies of Jalen Brunson," who have no doubt taken issue with the contract extension that the Knicks point guard signed last summer.
"How we arrived at the Knicks, this is where I will have to defer to the reporting I may or may not do on this," Torre said when Patrick pressed about that case. "Certainly was interesting, like okay, that's a pretty good deal for the Knicks ... anyway, I don't want to get ahead of myself."
Brunson inked a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension last offseason, leaving nine figures on the table in a move widely lauded throughout New York ... and drawing suspicion from elsewhere.
Last fall, for example, the NBA launched an investigation into whether the promotion of his father and Knicks assistant coach Rick was a byproduct of the discount, an accusation that MSG Sports labeled "offensive" in a statement. The elder Brunson, who was hired shortly before his son signed his original Knicks deal in 2022, was promoted to associate head coach under Tom Thibodeau after incumbent Johnnie Bryant left to accept the same job in Cleveland. Rick Brunson is reportedly set to return to Mike Brown's staff this time around, though he will not hold the de facto lieutenant label.
Since Brunson took the discount, the Knicks have made a series of high-profile moves, such as trading for former Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as granting a nine-figure extension to Brunson's collegiate and professional teammate Mikal Bridges. Prior to Brunson's sacrifice, fellow starter OG Anunoby was likewise retained on a similar payday.
The closest precedent one has in determining a punishment for salary cap evasion likely stems from the Timberwolves' deal with Joe Smith prior to the 1998-99 season. After Smith signed a series of short-term contract that allowed Minnesota to better negotiate with him, the Association came down hard on the organization, fining it over $3 million and taking five first-round picks (though two were later returned).
