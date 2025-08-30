Knicks Earn Major Offensive Praise
The New York Knicks have taken massive steps forward in recent seasons. Identifying Jalen Brunson as a free agency gem three summers ago has pushed the franchise into the stratosphere, with their choice to go all-in on building around the All-Star guard paying off with increasingly bountiful playoff runs in every postseason since handing him the keys to the offense.
They've taken the jump into the contender tier following last season's surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals. They're favored to continue beating up on their top-heavy conference for another year, despite some questions about how they plan on developing their defensive identity and offensive rotations with their occasionally-overlapping key players holding them back from earning more respect as a true potential championship unit, but they remain a name to watch entering the 2025-26 campaign.
As questionably as that offense fit together last season, the front office's locating further bench depth and hiring of a new head coach with a better shot at using all of the tools at his expense has made some experts excited all over again about their potential upcoming scoring unit.
The Knicks' offense received an A grade by Bleacher Report, with the reasons for it to thrive still overwhelming their listed concerns with talent alone.
"The New York Knicks may have struggled with defense and depth issues last season, although their offense was one of the very best in the NBA (117.3 rating, No. 5 overall)," Greg Swarts wrote. "New York brings back the same starting five for Year 2 together and beefed up the bench with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns should both be in their primes and each finished in the top-20 in scoring last season."
That combination of stars and role players is the key to the buzz surrounding the team, with just a little bit more help seeming at times like the separator between the Knicks' winning two playoff series, like they did in 2024-25, and three or four like they could next postseason.
Brown's been known to apply his more creative offensive principles at past stops, but he'll need to know where this teams' pitfalls lie and how to avoid last year's traps.
"The Knicks ranked just 24th in three-point makes per game last season (12.6) and need to modernize their offense a bit. New head coach Mike Brown gave us one of the greatest offensive seasons in NBA history with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23. We'll see if he can do more of the same here."
Their focus on bringing in a few more cheap floor-spacers to fill that need this fall shows New York's attention to details. Key players like Towns and Mikal Bridges have only played one season apiece with the Knicks, though, allowing their sophomore season together to serve as the real test of whether they can all coexist as a stable, improving offense.
