Should Knicks Trade for Pistons Center?
The New York Knicks are still in need of a center to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency worth $87 million, which is far outside of what Leon Rose and the front office could offer.
That is leading them to search for players around the league who don't make too much money and could improve the frontcourt rotation. Among those players could be third-year pro Jalen Duren, who is reportedly catching the Knicks' interest, according to New York Post insider Marc Berman.
Duren, 20, is still one of the youngest players in the league despite entering his third season in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons. Throughout his career so far, Duren has averaged 11.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Pistons and he has emerged into one of the team's top building blocks.
However, the Pistons remain one of the league's worst teams, and with the 2025 NBA Draft stocked with some of the league's top talent, Detroit may look to try and angle themselves to be one of the worst teams in the league again in the upcoming season.
The price should be high for Duren, but the Knicks have committed to going all-in after signing OG Anunoby to one of the richest contracts in the NBA and trading for Mikal Bridges for five future first-round picks. Therefore, the Knicks should at least kick the tires to see what they could get for Duren.
Duren is about to have his third NBA coach in as many seasons, playing for Dwane Casey, Monty Williams, and now, J.B. Bickerstaff. Putting him on a roster led by Tom Thibodeau will give Duren a chance to elevate his defense and become a true rim protector like he can be.
A deal is unlikely to happen given the fact that the Pistons seem to like him, but Detroit just added Paul Reed, which could lead to the team eyeing a trade for one of their big men.
At 6-10 and still just 20 years old, Duren can emerge into one of the league's top centers, and the Knicks may have a chance to get him while his price is still relatively low.
