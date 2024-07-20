Charles Barkley Praises Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson's sacrifices in the name of creating a lasting, contending New York Knicks team have earned their share of detractors but it landed Sir Charles' approval.
NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley lauded Brunson's decision to sign an immediate contract extension with the Knicks, one that saved the team $113 million as compared to a signing during the summer of 2025. The instant savings offer the Knicks a better opportunity to maintain a core that won 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket this past season.
"I think it's awesome," Barkley said to host Hannah Storm during a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter (h/t KnicksMuse on X). "First of all, he's a great kid and a hell of a player. What he did for the Knicks, I think, has shocked everybody. I mean, I knew he was a good player but he's been great since he got to New York."
Barkley praised Brunson for apparently accounting for the top-heavy Eastern Conference landscape in his decision: though the Knicks boast one of the more exciting rotations in the NBA, they still have to deal with the defending champion Boston Celtics and a restocked Philadelphia 76ers group that's also bringing back 2023 MVP Joel Embiid ... and that's just in their own division.
"I think he realized, hey for me to make a few extra million dollars and we’re not going to be competitive, nobody wants to do that," Barkley said. "I'm happy for that kid, he's a great kid, kudos to him."
Brunson has met, and likely exceeded, every expectation his original four-year, $104 million inked in the summer of 2022 placed upon him. Under his watch, the Knicks finally strung together consecutive postseason appearances and are one of three teams (next to champions Denver and Boston) to win at least one playoff round in each of the last two tournaments.
Knicks management has continued to do all it can to appease Brunson, adding yet another fellow former Villanova Wildcat in Mikal Bridges, who joins the Cat corps alongside Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. The money saved with Brunson's immediate signing allows the Knicks further financial flexibility for another blockbuster move, such as a similar extension for three-time All-Star Julius Randle.
